King Charles' goddaughter Princess Maria Olympia faces ‘unexpected’ turn 

Heartbreak in the Air!
Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece, who is King Charles' goddaughter, has experienced an unforeseen development in her life.
It has been reported that she ended her three-year relationship with Peregrine Pearson, the heir to the fourth Viscount Cowdray.
According to the Mail Online, the royal couple had simply grown apart.
Although Maria-Olympia has not officially commented on the reports, it seems she has removed photos of Peregrine from her social media account and unfollowed the 28-year-old.
During this time, she has been making solo appearances at New York Fashion Week, including attending the Carolina Herrera show on Tuesday evening.
Princess Maria-Olympia, aged 27, began her relationship with Peregrine in 2020.
In recent months, keen royal observers have observed Peregrine's absence from Maria-Olympia's social media profiles, and some even noted that he was not present at her 27th birthday celebrations in July."
