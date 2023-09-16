Ryan Reynolds holds his dad James in ‘highest esteem’

Ryan Reynolds ‘values his dad James the most in his life and here is the proof.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are doting parents to four children, and first became mom and dad with the birth of daughter James back in December 2014.

Although a common, historic moniker for boys, James isn't often given to girls, but there's a heartfelt reason behind James' unique name — all to do with her famous dad.

The Deadpool star named James after his father, James Chester Reynolds, who sadly passed away after a long-term battle with Parkinson's in 2015.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain after James was born, the proud father discussed her name. "My father just passed away, but my daughter's named after him," he shared.

The actor added: "In the spectrum of weird celebrity baby names, I don't really feel like we’re breaking new ground here. I didn't call her Summer Squash Meadowlark."

Blake and Ryan are also parents to daughters Inez, six, and Betty, three, as well as a newborn whose name or gender has yet to be revealed.

Ryan was asked about his fourth child during an appearance at the CNBC's Power Lunch just after the Super Bowl.

When asked about the gender of their baby, all the actor had to say with a laugh was: "I'm not telling, this ain't a birth announcement."