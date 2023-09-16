Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis fear ‘challenging times’ together after supporting Danny Masterson

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis fear they will be facing a tough time together concerning about impact on their careers amid support for convicted co-star Danny Masterson.

The couple faced intense scrutiny when it emerged that they had penned letters to the judge, requesting leniency for the actor during his trial.

The backlash prompted doubts about Ashton and Mila's relationship, as critics pointed out the significant age difference when Mila, now 40, was cast in the popular series at just 14, alongside the then 19-year-old actor.

The couple, who got married in 2015 and have two daughters, are said to have a 'saving grace' in Fox cartoon sitcom Family Guy - Mila voices Meg - which will help them financially during the fallout.

'They legitimately feel like they are getting canceled,' a source told DailyMail.com exclusively. 'Ashton was looking forward to this past weekend being very low-key and devoted to watching football and dealing with his fantasy football teams.

'With all the people railing against them, it isn't going to go away anytime soon, and they are feeling it. They are hoping as time passes, people will forget and or move on from their criticism.

'But as of right now, they are anticipating that the damage of it all might affect obtaining future work in film and TV.'

They continued: 'One saving grace financially speaking. Mila's voice work will continue on Family Guy, she will have that forever. The cast and crew of Family Guy has her back.'

Amid the backlash, Ashton stepped down from the anti-child sex abuse organization that he co-founded, called Thorne.