William, Kate stabilized 'rocky' Royal ship after Queen Elizabeth II's death

Prince William and Kate Middleton have ensured monarchy is in good hands following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.



Former BBC Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond heralded the Prince and Princess of Wales for stepping up to back King Charles following his ascension to throne last year.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September last year, at the time the Royal Family was mired in controversies involving scandal surrounding Prince Andrew and unending jibes by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"I think our late Queen would be immensely proud of the way William and Catherine have immersed themselves in the job of being Prince and Princess of Wales,” affirmed Bond in an interview with Ok!

The royal expert went on to note that the late Queen was astutely aware of the downsides of living in the spotlight and would be impressed at Kate and William’s continual efforts to balance family life while also excelling in royal duties.

"I think she would wholly support William and Catherine’s efforts to ring-fence school holidays as much as possible and spend time with their children,” explained Bond.

“I think it was one of her regrets that she was unable to devote as much time to family life as she would have liked, particularly to Charles and Anne.”

Nonetheless, the late monarch is said to have been “gratified” that William and Kate “managed to steady” the Royal ship which was “rocking quite badly at the time of her death.”

