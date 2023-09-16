Gisele Bundchen quits alcohol to preserve physical well-being: 'Everything changed'

Gisele Bundchen quits smoking and drinking for her physical and mental well-being

Gisele Bundchen opened up about adopting a healthy lifestyle as harmful habits, such as smoking and alcohol destroyed her mental health at a very young age.



As per People Magazine, the supermodel shared that she relies on natural remedies to maintain her physical and mental well-being.



"I meditate everyday, I exercise every day. I’m just so grateful I have this body, I truly am. Now I’ve learned — because I wasn’t so good in my 20s or my teens — I realised my body is my temple and I really want to enjoy it. So for me, moving my body is huge," said Gisele.

The 43-year-old recalled her struggles with anxiety and depression when she was younger, stressing upon the benefits of healthy routine.

She said, "In my early 20s I had severe panic attacks and depression. When you’re a teenager or in your 20s you think nothing’s going to hurt you, you can do anything, you’re a superhero. Well, not so much. Your body lets you know.”



Gisele revealed how she has transformed herself from being a smoker and drinker to a fitness enthusiast.

She shared, “I haven’t drank alcohol in over two years and it’s amazing how much more clear [I feel]."



"Instead of waking up with two cigarettes and a mocha frappuccino with whipped cream, I would wake up and go for a jog and come back and do an hour of breath work and yoga. Everything changed."