King Charles dances with Jewish community as Prince Harry celebrates birthday in Germany

Britain's King Charles III danced his heart out with local Jewish community to mark Rosh Hashanah while his estranged son Prince Harry celebrated his 39th birthday in Germany at Invictus Games alongside his wife Meghan Markle on Friday.



The royal family, on behalf of the king, shared the monarch's stunning dance video on Twitter, now officially known as X, and Instagram with warm wishes to everyone celebrating Rosh Hashanah this weekend.

The 74-year-old monarch's eye-catching video was captioned: "Warm wishes to everyone celebrating Rosh Hashanah this weekend.

"The King dancing with members of the local community at @JW3London in December 2023.”

The video attracted massive praise as royal fans lauded the King for showing his love to the local community.

Reacting to it, a royal fan commented, “Always lovely to see King Charles attending events with different communities.”

Meanwhile, some fans highlighted the two different events in their own way, with some reminding people of the history by saying that King Charles dances with Jewish community as Harry celebrates birthday in Germany.

Harry was 20 years old when he dressed as a Nazi soldier with a red armband emblazoned with a big swastika, his photo was published on front-page photo of a newspaper, sparking reactions from fans.



The Duke sensationally put some of the blame for his Nazi uniform scandal on his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, in his memoir Spare.

King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton did not publicly wish "happy birthday to Prince Harry on his big day while the Duke celebrated his special day with wife Meghan Markle and ‘extended family’, the Invictus family, in Germany.

