Millie Bobby Brown speaks up about Bon Jovi’s performance at her wedding

Millie Bobby Brow speaks up about Bon Jovi’s performance at her wedding

Millie Bobby Brown has recently opened up about her soon-to-be-father-in-law, Rockstar Jon Bon Jovi, revealing he will not perform at her wedding.



During an appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna on Friday, Brown, who is currently busy promoting her debut novel, Nineteen Steps, talked about her wedding plans on the show.

For the unversed, the Stranger Things star is engaged to Bon Jovi’s son, Jake Bongiovi and got engaged in April 2023 after two years of dating,

When questioned about her fiancé’s father performing at the wedding, Brown replied, “I feel like that’s asking me to go and like, do a full-on play for everyone.”

The Enola Holmes actress explained, “I think the man needs a break, he doesn’t stop! He’s always doing tennis or singing lessons. I think he needs a break, maybe it’s a three-hour break!”

Brown further said that the wedding planning process itself hasn’t been that stressful, as “Jake is very involved”.

Gushing over her fiancé, Brown pointed out, “He’s very helpful during the whole process. I’ve never felt alone in it, which is very nice.”

“I’m always like, ‘Is this a good idea, is this a good idea?’ But ultimately, it’s just a very intimate day for the both of us and we’re both very excited,” she added.

Earlier, speaking to The Sunday Times, Brown disclosed how Bongiovi proposed.

Brown mentioned that her fiancé proposed her with a ring her mother Kelly gave to him.

“I’ve always loved that ring, it’s always stuck out to me, so she gave it to Jake. They were in cahoots about the whole proposal. I love that I can always keep a piece of my mum with me,” remarked the actress.