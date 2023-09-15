Sophie Turner’s business assets escalate over a year after Joe Jonas divorce: Report

File Footage

Sophie Turner’s business assets have reportedly escalated to $ 5.75 million (£4.6 million) in the last one year.



According to the documents shared by Daily Mail, the Game of Thrones star’s company Sophie Bee Enterprises Ltd dished out details of its account worth $372k (£300k) earnings.

It is reported that Sophie owns two investment properties in Maida Vale and Belsize Park and her homes in the US with her estranged husband Joe Jonas.

For the unversed, the actress made money playing character Sansa Stark in GoT between 2011 and 2019 after which she also received an Emmy for her role in the final season.

It is said that Sophie’s parents regulated the company by setting up a “trust” to channel her acting earnings.

However, prior to tying knot with Joe, Sophie was given full control of the company.

The former couple share two daughters and own a $ 13.26 million (£10.7 million) house in Encino, California.

On September 5, Joe officially filed for divorce, stating that their relationship was “irretrievably broken” and another reason for the divorce was a difference in lifestyles.

The estranged couple also issued a joint statement on social media, saying, “After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.”

Over the weekend, Joe got emotional and revealed how he's been doing since news broke that they split.

While performing at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium on Saturday night, Joe addressed his ongoing divorce.

“It's been a tough week. I just wanna say, look, if you don't hear it from these lips, don't believe it. Okay?” said the singer.

“Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys,” he added.