Adele explains why she stops taking selfies with her fans during Vegas shows

File Footage

Adele has recently decided to stop taking close-up selfies with her fans during Las Vegas shows.



The Hello hit-maker has expressed her concerns over catching COVID, confessing, she is “hanging on for dear life” to keep her shows going.

After the viral outbreak at Caesars Palace, Adele revealed that her friends and crew were “dropping like flies”.

During her performance, the singer told audience members, “Normally I would absolutely stop and chat and all of that and I'm hear all about your life and be the nosey person that I am. However, I hanging on by thread trying not to get COVID.”

Adele pointed out that her backing singer Amanda missed performances after a positive Covid test.

The songstress mentioned, “Everyone that I know that I work with has COVID, so it's a miracle that I haven't had it yet.”

“And I really do love chatting to you, but I don't want to get sick, I'll take selfies from a distance or shoot your vid.”

Adele explained, “I might have symptoms and then I can't do my show and I will be damned if I cancel any more of these shows. I refuse to cancel any shows.”

“I just can't risk getting ill. Honestly my immune system is in the gutter and I want to be close to you and stuff like that, but I just can't risk it,” she noted.

Adele added, “I am a germaphobe, so I might be being dramatic. But they do all have COVID. But I use hand gel a lot.”

“I have got nine weeks left. This is my 26th weekend. It was my 50th show last Saturday, which felt like such a milestone,” she concluded.