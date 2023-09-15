Emma Watson receives special graduation gift from director Stephen Chbosky

Emma Watson receives a limited edition copy of T.S. Eliot's poem as gift from Stephen Chbosky

Emma Watson has revealed some personal treasures she carries in her travel bag, including a heartwarming graduation gift from Stephen Chbosky, the writer and director of her film The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

In a segment for Vogue's What's In My Bag, the Harry Potter actress shared that Stephen has gifted a limited edition copy of T. S. Eliot's poem, The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock to her.

The director penned a sweet inscription inside the book for the 33-year-old actress as well.

"For Emma on her graduation. These words by T.S. Eliot are forever. So is your passion for learning, for living, for literature," he wrote.

"I couldn't be happier or prouder of you for this accomplishment. You inspire me every day. Please enjoy this limited edition for an unlimited life."

While expressing her admiration for Stephen, Emma said, "I mean, that… He's just the nicest man in the world. Inscriptions in books are my favourite thing."

Emma graduated from Brown University in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in English literature.

The actress was last seen at Greta Gerwig’s beloved Little Women adaptation in 2019.



