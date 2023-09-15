Watch: Margot Robbie's Australian accent attracts fans in a resurfaced clip

Margot Robbie and Liam Hemsworth are making headlines due to a resurfaced footage from the soap opera from 2008, demonstrating exactly how strong their accents were even before they made it to Hollywood.



Robbie played Donna Freedman on Neighbours from 2008 to 2011, while Hemsworth portrayed Josh Taylor from 2007 to 2008.

Australian celebrities, such as Barbie star Margot Robbie, Hugh Jackman, Nicole Kidman, Chris and Liam Hemsworth, Samara Weaving, Naomi Watts, and Eric Bana, have dominated Hollywood over the past 20 years.

Many actors have portrayed American characters so frequently that Americans are unaware they are Australians.

Due to Margot Robbie's excellent American accent, she was chosen to play Barbie, the archetypal American lady, in this summer's biggest successful movie. She established her acting talent by taking on roles as American icons like Harley Quinn and Sharon Tate.

Even Americans who are against the actor's use of an Australian accent in interviews have come out against her.

Watching a video of her from one of her earliest playing roles in the Australian soap opera Neighbours, however, makes it clear that she is from Dalby, Queensland, and grew up on the Gold Coast.