Count Nikolai joins Rita Ora at post-show bash, amid Kate Moss split rumors

Kate Moss and Count Nikolai split rumors intensify.

Kate Moss and Count Nikolai von Bismarck's split rumors continue to grow as they appeared separately at the Vogue World event's afterparty.

Kate Moss played a prominent role in the fundraising event hosted by Dame Anna Wintour at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, which was a "multi-act celebration of the British performing arts" and attracted numerous celebrities to London's West End.



However, she seemingly snubbed the afterparty, while Count Nikolai was spotted enjoying the evening with Rita Ora and Rafael Pavarotti.

In photographs, Count can be seen with a packet of cigarettes in hand, posing alongside the glamorous Rita Ora, who looked stunning in a strapless black gown.

The couple has not officially addressed the rumors of their split, which first surfaced when Nikolai was seen heading to a hotel with model Camille Rowe.

Last time they were seen together was in September 2022, and neither has publicly commented on the status of their relationship.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding their personal lives, both Kate and Nikolai received invitations to the London Fashion Week's biggest event, which also served as a fundraiser for Britain's performing arts industry.

The show featured Kate Moss performing an interpretive dance, and Cara Delevingne made an appearance dressed as a punk.