Demi Lovato’s 'Cool For The Summer', singer shares inspiration behind hit song

Demi Lovato’s past female live interest inspired 'Cool For The Summer'

Demi Lovato’s hit single, Cool For The Summer was inspired by a past female beau, as revealed by the singer in a recent interview.



On Monday, the former Disney actress visited The Howard Stern Show and spoke about the unidentified woman whom she described being intimate with in the 2015 song.

The song was lyrics were, “Don’t tell your mother/Kiss one another/Die for each other.”

Stern appeared to be speculating when he inquired if the song was about a "Susan", which caused Lovato to laugh off Stern's question.

“No, it’s not a Susan,” the singer exclaimed. “Sometimes I write songs and I just let them be.”

Stern asked Lovato if the woman in the passionate lyrics is famous, to which she initially responded with the cautious remark, "What if she is?" before confirming the person's celebrity status.

The singer claimed that her ex was unaware that she was the song's inspiration.

Stern persisted in pressuring Lovato to reveal the woman's identity, but Lovato responded that she was hesitant to do so out of respect for her present boyfriend.

“I’m in a relationship now, and I feel like that would be inappropriate,” the Camp Rock actor explained. “I missed the moment. I should have said it back then.”

Since August 2022, Lovato has been openly dating the Toronto-based artist Jutes.

Lovato didn't respond to Stern directly, but she is aware that her discreet answers will fuel rumours. “People are going to wonder now,” she joked.