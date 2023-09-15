Kourtney Kardashian longs for husband Travis Barker as he embarks on tour

Kourtney Kardashian yearns for Travis Barker as he returns to tour amid health scare concerning their upcoming baby.

On Wednesday, the 44-year-old Kardashian shared her feelings of 'missing' her cherished husband by posting a video of him energetically performing with his band, Blink-182.

In the brief clip, he showcased his drumming skills, though it wasn't specified if it was from the band's recent concert in Copenhagen, Stockholm, or an earlier date.

Travis and the band were forced to reschedule several tour dates earlier in September after he had to jet home to California to be with Kourtney after she suffered a scary health complication and required emergency fetal surgery to save the life of their child.

Kourtney's fans previously expressed concern for her after Travis departed the Blink-182 tour on September 1, which a statement from the band attributed to an 'urgent family matter.'

He later shared on Twitter that he 'flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well.'

Kourtney gave her own update on September 6 with a black-and-white photo of her and Travis' clasped hands while she had an IV inserted by her wrist.

'I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,' she wrote.