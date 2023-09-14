Selena Gomez Single Soon removed from Spotify, Apple for 'security reasons'

Selena Gomez released her latest track, Single Soon last month

Selena Gomez’s latest track has been removed from streaming platforms.

On Thursday, Sept. 14, fans noticed an anomaly on Spotify and Apple Music, when Gomez’s song, Single Soon, didn’t show up in the search results.

Pop Crave later reported on X, formerly Twitter, that the breakup ballad had been removed from the platform over unannounced reasons.

Fans flooded the comment section to voice their concerns, with many claiming it happened due to “security reasons.”

“Whyyyyy What happened Any one with a logical explanation please reply,” expressed a fan, while another assumed: “She's not single anymore.”

“Can someone please tell us the reason. I kinda liked the song,” a third pleaded.

“weekend controversy?” quizzed a fourth.

The Rare Beauty mogul released Single Soon last month, branding it a “versatile and fun” anthem.

Speaking to Pop Crush, Gomez revealed she wrote a song five years ago, but didn’t released it “back then because I wasn’t in that place.”

Following the song release, its lyrics were speculated to be shading the singer’s ex-boyfriend The Weeknd, which Gomez categorically denied via a Instagram comment.