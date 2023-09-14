Meghan Markle THIS gesture hints Prince Harry and her marriage has changed

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walked out hand-in-hand at the Invictus Games, all eyes were on them. The pair have been spotted together a few times this year, and amid allegations that things were strained between them, fans were relieved to see them looking more in love than ever.



Meghan skipped the start of the Games in Germany, but she came in to join her husband earlier this week - and she's got a hectic schedule. She's already given a humorous speech at a party for competitors and their families, as well as cheered on wheelchair basketball and swimming.

However, a body language specialist who has observed the couple's interactions over the last three days says there have been significant changes in their behaviour.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, Darren Stanton explains: “I did notice that there has been a decrease in power gestures from Meghan towards Harry. For example, she would previously put her hand on his back and guide him by his elbow.”

“However, in recent months, there has been a dramatic decrease in the demonstration of these types of gestures, where she is trying to assert her power. This shows that their relationship has evolved.”