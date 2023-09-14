Meghan Markle bursts into giggles after Prince Harry gifted swim trunks at Invictus Games

Prince Harry was gifted a pair of tiny swim trunks from team Australia at the Invictus Games that saw Meghan Markle burst into giggles.
In a hilarious exchange that unfolded during the games, the Duke of Sussex was gifted a pair of budgie smugglers that featured multiple flags.
As the royal was being presented with the gift, Meghan could be seen being amused by the moment as she laughed.
This was not the first time Prince Harry received such a gift.
The team previously presented the royal with a pair of cheeky swim trunks during the 2018 Games which were held in Sydney.
During the first day of the Games the royal was hilariously seen wearing the trunks over his jeans .
Dylan Alcott, a three-time Paralympic gold medalist in wheelchair tennis and wheelchair basketball, recalled the moment as he said at the time: "We gave him a gift. One of the athletes, Matt [Model], gave him a pair of budgie smugglers. And he put them on, over his jeans. It looks awesome."
"He said: 'Shall I put them on?' We said: 'One hundred percent.' So he put them on. Good on him."
