Meghan Markle delivers off-the-cut speech at Invictus party

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reconnected after Prince Harry spent the first few days of the Invictus Games travelling alone.



Meghan arrived in Dusseldorf, Germany, yesterday after making the lengthy journey there from Los Angeles, where the 2023 event will take place. But the duchess was at an Invictus celebration last night with Harry, where she gave an impromptu speech before watching events today, so there was no chance to recover from the jet lag.

After crossing the Atlantic and making her first official public appearance with her husband since May, Meghan had certainly had a busy 24 hours. And this is what we now know...

Meghan Markle's secret halt at UK

On Monday night, Meghan departed for her protracted trip to Germany from the LAX Airport, where she boarded a British Airways flight that took her to London. She had not visited the UK since the late Queen's passing; nonetheless, she left just 90 minutes later after boarding an aircraft to Dusseldorf.

She was subsequently seen being transported to her hotel in the German city while wearing dark glasses, a scarf, Ulla Johnson jeans, a J Crew sweatshirt and repurposed Valentino flats.

Meghan's time in the UK comes after a royal biography indicated Meghan might not want to return to the UK and face curtsying to the Princess of Wales in the future. Andrew Morton, who cooperated with Diana, Princess of Wales on his 1992 book Diana: Her True Story, has ruled out Meghan and the Duke of Sussex returning to the UK.