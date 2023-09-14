'Trolls Band Together' trailer features NSYNC's new song 'Better Place'

The trailer for the upcoming animated film Trolls Band Together has been released, and it looks like the rainbow family is having a lot of fun.



Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake reprise their roles as Queen Poppy and Branch, who are now officially engaged in the latest edition of the Trolls franchise.

The trailer also includes Better Place, N Sync's first song together in 20 years, which will be released on September 29.

In the trailer, Branch is struggling to reunite his brother's band, The Bergens, and Poppy offers to help. The two trolls travel to Bergentown, where they meet the other members of the band: King Gristle (James Corden), Queen Harmony (Kelly Clarkson), and Guy Diamond (Jamie Dornan).

The trailer also depicts the trolls trying to get the band back together, but they face several challenges along the way. King Gristle is reluctant to let the band reunite, and Queen Harmony is more interested in her solo career than in being in a band.

“Branch, we’re outta sync. We’ve gone from boys to men and now there’s only one direction for us to go, the back streets,” his older brother says in the footage.

When Floyd is abducted by popstar villains Velvet (Amy Schumer) and Veneer (Andrew Rannells) for his musical abilities, Branch and Poppy start on a trip to recover him and reunite the brothers once more.



“I know you think it’s risky and maybe it is, but it’ll be worth it,” Poppy says in the trailer. “Family’s always worth it.”

The trailer ends with the trolls performing a song together.

Walt Dohrn and Tim Heitz directed the threequel, while Gina Shay produced it.

Camila Cabello as Viva, Zosia Mamet as Crimp, RuPaul as Miss Maxine, Zooey Deschanel as Bridget, Christopher Mintz-Plasse as Gristle, Aino Jawo and Caroline Hjelt as Satin and Chenille, and Anderson round out the ensemble voice cast.

Paak plays Prince D, Cooper is Ron Funches, Guy Diamond is Kunal Nayyar, and Tiny Diamond is Kenan Thompson.

Trolls Band Together, produced by Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation, will be released in theatres on November 17, 2023.