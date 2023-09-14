 
close
Thursday September 14, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Adam Sandler's 'I Missed You Tour' announcement, check out the dates

Adam Sandler's 'I Missed You Tour' follows successful 'Adam Sandler Live' trek

By Web Desk
September 14, 2023
Adam Sandler announces I Missed You Tour across North America.
Adam Sandler announces 'I Missed You Tour' across North America.

Adam Sandler live in action this fall! On September 13th, Live Nation unveiled the exciting news that Adam Sandler is hitting the road for a 25-date North American tour named the 'I Missed You Tour.'

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off on October 12th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, and will make stops in various cities, including Las Vegas, Memphis, Toronto, and more, before concluding on December 12th at Denver's Ball Arena.

This marks Sandler's second major tour of the year, following the success of his 'Adam Sandler LIVE' tour in March, which featured seven additional shows.

This new tour coincides with a slew of acclaimed projects from the three-time Grammy-nominated comedian and actor. 

Sandler produced and starred in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah this year, alongside Tony winner Idina Menzel, his wife Jackie Sandler, and their daughters Sadie and Sunny Sandler. 

Check out all the dates for Adam Sandler’s I Missed You Tour:

  1. Thu. Oct. 12 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
  2. Fri. Oct. 13 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
  3. Sat. Oct. 14 — Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum
  4. Sun. Oct. 15 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center Arena
  5. Mon. Oct. 16 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena
  6. Wed. Oct. 18 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center at San Jose
  7. Thu. Oct. 19 — Stateline, NV — Tahoe Blue Event Center
  8. Fri. Oct. 20 — Fresno, CA — Save Mart Center
  9. Sat. Oct. 21 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena
  10. Mon. Oct. 23 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center
  11. Tue. Nov. 7 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
  12. Wed. Nov. 8 — Rochester, NY — Blue Cross Arena
  13. Thu. Nov. 9 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
  14. Sat. Nov. 11 — Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum
  15. Sun. Nov. 12 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center
  16. Mon. Nov. 13 — Des Moines, IA — Wells Fargo Arena
  17. Wed. Nov. 15 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  18. Thu. Nov. 16 — Memphis, TN — FedExForum
  19. Sat. Dec. 2 — Las Vegas, NV — Michelob ULTRA Arena
  20. Sun. Dec. 3 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center
  21. Thu. Dec. 7 — San Antonio, TX — AT&T Center
  22. Fri. Dec. 8 — Thackerville, OK — WinStar Casino
  23. Sat. Dec. 9 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center
  24. Sun. Dec. 10 — Wichita, KS — INTRUST Bank Arena
  25. Tue. Dec. 12 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena