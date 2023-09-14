Adam Sandler's 'I Missed You Tour' announcement, check out the dates

Adam Sandler live in action this fall! On September 13th, Live Nation unveiled the exciting news that Adam Sandler is hitting the road for a 25-date North American tour named the 'I Missed You Tour.'
Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off on October 12th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, and will make stops in various cities, including Las Vegas, Memphis, Toronto, and more, before concluding on December 12th at Denver's Ball Arena.
This marks Sandler's second major tour of the year, following the success of his 'Adam Sandler LIVE' tour in March, which featured seven additional shows.
This new tour coincides with a slew of acclaimed projects from the three-time Grammy-nominated comedian and actor.
Sandler produced and starred in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah this year, alongside Tony winner Idina Menzel, his wife Jackie Sandler, and their daughters Sadie and Sunny Sandler.
