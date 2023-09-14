Kim Kardashian outbids Lauren Sanchez for coveted $200K item in NYC Gala

Longtime friends Kim Kardashian and Lauren Sanchez compete in charity auction.

Kim Kardashian and Lauren Sanchez found themselves in a friendly competition during a charity auction on Tuesday evening.



The renowned ladies, who have maintained a friendship for years, squared off at the Kering Foundation's Caring For Women dinner, held at The Pool in New York City.

The auction, conducted by auctioneer Lydia Fenet, saw both Kim and Lauren vying for the Couture Experience from Balenciaga.

A hush fell over the room as the bids escalated, with Kim and Lauren trading higher offers in rapid succession.

Eventually, the auction reached a climactic moment when it was called at $200,000, but neither Kim nor Lauren was willing to relent.

Both women decided to share the experience, each contributing $200,000 to secure the winning bid.

Simultaneously, another guest seated at Kim's table also added $200,000 to the pot.

Ultimately, this single auction item generated a remarkable $600,000 in proceeds, all of which will be directed towards three charitable organizations: the Malala Fund, the National Network to End Domestic Violence, and the New York City Alliance Against Sexual Assault.







