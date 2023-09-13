Prince Harry, Meghan Markle put on united front by singing, dancing together

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fully enjoyed day five of the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf on Wednesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared saying goodbye to worries and bad memories as they went wild while having fun with the participants and their families at Invictus Games in Germany, singing and dancing with all their hearts to make the event memorable.



Harry and Meghan put on a united front by arriving hand-in-hand to a rapturous reception to watch the action of the competition. They received a rock star welcome o their first appearance together at the event.



Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents had a very busy day together. They sat down for the the table tennis at their final event.

Meghan looked stunning as she changed into a glamorous new outfit for the swimming. Harry and Meghan were seen dancing with the crowd and singing along as the song played throughout the pool. But once again, her engagement ring, which Harry gifted to her back in 2017, was missing from Meghan's left ring finger.

Meghan and Harry mingled with schoolchildren, who took part in a sporting race, and they also handed out medals to them. Later they met with members of Team Nigeria.



The Nigerian team huddled around the Sussexes as one led them in a chant of 'Gbosas' for the duo, which rougly translates as 'kudos'.

During his speech at the opening ceremony on Saturday, Harry joked about how things had become a little more competitive between him and Meghan and the teams they were supporting after the duchess discovered her Nigerian ancestry - something she revealed on her axed Spotify podcast Archetypes.

