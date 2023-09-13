Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi hold hands at 'Nineteen Steps' book launch

Millie Bobby Brown has recently attended launch of debut novel, Nineteen Steps alongside her fiancé Jake Bongiovi in London.

In the photos shared on Metro.com.uk, Brown could be seen carrying a black umbrella to protect her and her fiancé from the rain shower.

The Stranger Things actress looked pretty in a black one-shouldered top with buckle detailing and paired it with black trouser and strappy heels.

Interestingly, Brown was led by Bongiovi to the entrance, holding her hand. He was dressed in brown jeans, a striped shirt and trainers as he guided his fiancée, whom he proposed to in April.

To note, Brown’s new book is based on World War II stories the actress’ grandmother told her as a child. The main protagonist Nellie Morris lives with her family in Bethnal Green during World War II, as she meets American airman Ray. But her happiness is short-lived when a tragic accident happens during an air raid.

On September 12, Brown took to Instagram and announced the news of her published novel while holding a copy and wrote, “The day has finally come! I’m so excited to share it with you all.”

Earlier, speaking on Lorraine show, the Enola Holmes actress also opened up about her future plans for Nineteen Steps.



Brown confirmed that she’s planning to make a film from the novel and added, “That was the intention behind it.”