Taylor Swift finally quashes feud speculations with Olivia Rodrigo at 2023 VMAs: Watch

Taylor Swift has finally shut down feud speculations with Olivia Rodrigo at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.



On September 12, Swift cleared out rumours of a feud with Rodrigo as she cheered for her performance at the awards ceremony.

Swift remained silent over this matter but in the clip shared on social media, she could be seen applauding for GUTS singer when her performance was announced.

After watching this clip, several fans took to X/Twitter and dropped their comments, with one wrote, “The non-existent beef has been squashed.”

“Finally, everyone shut up now,” remarked another fan.

A third fan said, “You can tell there’s no beef. Stop it guys!”

Swift’s gesture came after Rodrigo addressed ongoing rumours that she’s been feuding with the Red crooner in a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

“I don’t have beef with anyone. I’m very chill. I keep to myself. I have my four friends and my mom, and that’s really the only people I talk to, ever. There’s nothing to say,” she explained.

Rodrigo added, “There’s so many Twitter conspiracy theories. I only look at alien conspiracy theories.”

For the unversed, the rumour began when Rodrigo gave writing credits to Swift and Jack Antonoff, who is a longtime collaborator with Swift, for her track Deja Vu, as it had included Swift’s Cruel Summer.