VMAs 2023: Taylor Swift steals Madonna, Beyoncé's throne with record-breaking win

Taylor Swift creates history by smashing her previous records at MTV VMA’s 2023

Taylor Swift makes history with the multiple records during MTV VMAs 2023. The singer collected nine accolades to her name during the event including Video of the Year for two consecutive years.



For Swift, her Anti-Hero from her latest album, Midnights, had been an ultimate show stopper smashing its competitors in seven categories. Meanwhile, Midnights won the Best Album of the Year.

“This is unbelievable,” she said after LL Cool J presented her with the award. “I just want to say that the fact that this is a fan-voted award means so much to me.”

Swift continued, “Based on the memories that we’ve made recently, I’ve just been on a tour that has been the most joyful and exhilarating experience, and we’re not even halfway done. It really felt like the adventure of a lifetime this past year. I cannot believe that it was a year ago that I announced the Midnights album. And all I have to say tonight is, thank you. I’m blown away.”

The Lover songstress with her song Anti Hero became the first artist in the history to ever score the VMA for video of the year two years in a row. In 2022, she won it for All Too Well (10-minute version) (Taylor’s version) (from The Vault).

Earlier, Swift had won the MTV honour for 2015’ Bad Blood (ft. Kendrick Lamar) and 2019’s You Need to Calm Down.

Taylor Swift dethrones Madonna at VMAs

Taylor Swift's unbelievable nine wins dethroned Madonna, who previously held a total of 20 awards. Swift previously had 14 Moon Man trophies and her new wins, her bar rose up to 23.

Before the show, the All Too well singer had 14 trophies, Beyoncé was on number two with 16 and Madonna was at the top of the list with 20 Moon Man.

Taylor Swift significant wins of the VMAs night

The singer for the night took home the Moon Man, Video Music Award, for Best Pop, Song of the Year, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects for her Anti-Hero.

She outshines during the night for stealing most of it with her win for Show of the Summer for Eras Tour that has already making history with most sold out shows plus artist of the year.

For unversed, Taylor Swift has officially broke Madonna’s 30-year record being the only female artist in history to play four sold out shows with an incredible kick-off feat of 75k tickets sold for first show.

Taylor Swift’s outfit for night

For the glitzy night, Swift chose an all-black sultry Atelier Versace halter gown. The slinky asymmetrical outfit has a thigh-high slit with the signature gold Medusa hardware.

The pop icon accessorised her look with layered gold chains, rings and diamond earrings from Joseph Saidian and Sons Anita Ko and Maria Tash.

Strappy black high heels and her signature cat eye 'sharp enough to kill a man' completed her bold yet glamourous look.

In other news at this year’s VMAs the organisers had bound a camera person to solely capture Taylor Swift’s reaction throughout the event.

“There is a camera operator tasked with filming [Swift] continuously during the live performances onstage,” Variety co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh, who was in attendance at the awards, posted on X, formerly Twitter, alongside a video.

So, it’s safe to say that VMAs 2023 night began and ended Swiftly!