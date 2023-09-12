Kate Middleton puts on brave face after Duchess spotted with bandaged hand

Kate Middleton was photographed with a bandaged hand

Kate Middleton sparked concern after the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in public with an injury.

As the Princess of Wales made her way to HMP High Down, royal watchers could not help but note that the royal was sporting a bandage wrapped hand.

A closer look revealed that she had two of her fingers bound together.

While the royal family has not made a statement elaborating on the injury, it was likely that the procedure had to be done in order to fix a fractured finger, which required two fingers to be taped in order to straighten the injured one.

According to reports, the royal had injured her hand while playing on the trampoline with her three children, who she shared with husband Prince William.

While Kate had her hand bandaged, it was suggested that it was a 'minor injury, nothing serious'.