Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny working on new music together: report

Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny at the Grammys

Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny are rumored to be working on new music together.

The speculations of the music duo collaborating went rife after the Puerto-Rican singer was spotted arriving at Electric Lady Studio in New York City last week.

Celebrity gossip account on Instagram,, DeuxMoi, also confirmed rumors after a user questioned the credibility of the news.

“I believe that rumor is true,” the anonymous admin wrote in response to a question sticker on one of the Instagram Stories.

On Thursday, Sept. 7, Benito and Swift were photographed walking in and out of the studio, though separately.

In the video uploaded on Twitter, the Efecto rapper tried to conceal his appearance in a hooded sweater.

Meanwhile, Swift decked out in a navy blue shirt and jean shorts.

Fans were enthralled at the prospect of the unlikely collaboration, as they took to the social media to express their opinions.

“A MEGA HIT ON OUR HANDS LETS GOOO,” exclaimed a user on X, formerly Twitter.

“The streets are saying Bad Bunny Taylor Swift collab . Pls be true,” expressed another.

A major coterie of netizens was not happy about the rumors, with one hoping “it’s a fake collab.”

“She doesn't need to collab with him. It would be a most talented artist featuring least talented artist. No thanks,” a user stated.

“sis needs to realize that there’s some artists she just cannot collaborate with [sic],” a second user wrote.