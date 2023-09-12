Alanna Masterson, Danny's sister faces backlash for intimidating victim during trial

Allegations of victim intimidation by Alanna Masterson emerge in Danny Masterson trial.

Alanna Masterson sister of Danny Masterson, faces accusations for intimidating one of the victims during the trial, as stated in the victim's impact statement in court.



Alanna Masterson has come under fire on Instagram following the posting of certain pictures, drawing sharp criticism from some users.

One comment on her friend Hilary Duff's photo stood out, with a user sarcastically remarking, "Yasss queen of witness intimidation??"

Another commenter expressed their astonishment, saying, "Wow, friends with someone who intimidated her brother's rape victim. Just wow!"

The victim came forward with harrowing details of her ordeal, revealing, "I didn’t choose to be born into Scientology and their rules, just as I didn’t choose to be r*ped by Danny Masterson."

While providing her testimony, the vitcim experienced a panic attack, leading her to flee to the bathroom accompanied by her DA advocate, Rosario.

Inside the bathroom, overwhelmed and struggling to breathe, she expressed her desperation. It was during this vulnerable moment that she encountered Alanna Masterson, the sister of Danny Masterson

Alanna's presence in the bathroom was unwelcome smiling at me, as there was insufficient space or privacy for her to address her emotional distress adequately.

This added to the survivor's already intense emotional turmoil during the court proceedings.

She questioned the seriousness of the situation, emphasizing that the courtroom was not a place for games, in contrast to the environment at the Scientology Celebrity Center.



