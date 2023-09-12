Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari announce 'First Baby on the Way'

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari expecting their first child together.

Josh Duhamel and his wife Audra Mari announced that they are expecting their first child together through a joint Instagram post on Monday.



The post featured Mari holding ultrasound photos, accompanied by the caption, "Baby Duhamel coming soon."

While this marks Audra Mari's first pregnancy, it will be the second child for Josh Duhamel, who shares a 10-year-old son named Axl with his ex-wife, Fergie.

Following his engagement to Mari and their wedding last fall, a source revealed to PEOPLE that the actor has always had a desire for more children and expressed, "He's not shy about it, but he's felt this way since Axl was very young. He loves being a father."

Audra Mari had expressed her desire to start a family with Josh Duhamel, with a source close to her sharing last year that she would "love to have kids with Josh."

The source mentioned that Duhamel is deeply involved in his son's life, describing him as "very protective of Axl," and highlighted the gradual process of Audra getting to know Axl as they blended their families.

Josh Duhamel's relationship with Audra Mari began in 2019 following his divorce from Fergie. The former couple, Josh Duhamel and Fergie, announced their separation in a joint statement back in September 2017.

Fergie, the acclaimed Big Girls Don't Cry singer, officially filed for divorce in late May 2019, marking the formal end of their marriage.



