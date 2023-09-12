Meghan Markle tugs at Prince Harry's heartstrings with her latest outing in LA

Meghan Markle seen enjoying Prince Harry's favourite food in California

Meghan Markle seemingly teased her husband Prince Harry with her latest stunt in Los Angels on Sunday amid the Duke's presence at Invictus Games in Germany.



The Duchess of Sussex could not contain her excitement as she waited for the celeb-favourite fast food with her friend, picking up burger to go at a restaurant's drive-through window.

Meghan seemingly pulled on her husband's heartstrings with her move by visiting his favourite food spot, In-N-Out, on the West Coast, while he's in Germany for the sixth edition of his Invictus Games.

The couple have talked about their love for the burger spot since their move from the UK to the US. Meghan once revealed it was her husband's "favorite" food.



Meghan will soon join Harry at the Games in Düsseldorf. In a speech, Harry gave his wife a little shout-out. While recognising the new nations joining the games, including Colombia, Israel and Nigeria, he explained that Nigeria definitely has a fan in his family.

"Now, I'm not saying we play favorites in our home, but since my wife discovered she's of Nigerian descent, it's likely to get a little bit more competitive this year," he said, referencing Meghan discovering that she is 43% Nigerian through a genealogy test, which she spoke about on her podcast Archetypes in October 2022.