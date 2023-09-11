Prince Harry unlikely to drop his royal title in King Charles' reign

Prince William's younger brother Prince Harry does not seem to drop his royal title any time soon as he, according to some critics and commentators, still hope to take the key royal role.

The Duke of Sussex, who has stopped directly criticising the monarchy and moved on with his philanthropic works, could replace his father King Charles in mysterious circumstances.

There are predictions and speculations that "mystery king" will take the throne from King Charles instead of apparent heir to the throne Prince William. In Mario Reading's book, The expert on 16th Century astrologer Nostradamus, also made the same claims.

On the other hand, British journalist Cameron Walker wrote GB News that there is nothing in British law that could prevent the Duke of Sussex from taking the throne, claiming: "Although he’s no longer a working royal and has moved to California, there is nothing in British law that would take away his birthright."

Prince Harry, who's still cling to his title even after severe criticism from public over his alleged hypocrisy of enjoying the royal title while attacking the Firm, is not expected to let go the chance of his return to the royal family fold.

According to some experts and historians, the Duke, who's fifth in line to succession, won't drop the royal title in King Charles reign.