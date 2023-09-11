Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie served major blow amid line of succession debate

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s position in the line of succession has now become a topic of debate as Britons vote the sisters out in recent polls.

A Deltapoll survey commissioned by MailOnline asked the Britons that which of members of the Royal Family should be removed from the line of succession.

Around 57 percent of those questioned said they would take Eugenie, 33, and Beatrice, 35, out of the current line of succession.

As of now, Beatrice is the seventh in line of succession followed by Eugenie on the eighth number. The sisters are just behind Prince Harry, who is the fifth in line to the throne.

However, Prince Andrew, who is the sixth in line to the throne, was voted out from the line by 77 percent in the polls. The disgraced Royal has been stripped off of his royal patronages and military titles following his settlement in the sexual assault case in 2021.

Whereas, 61 percent of those questioned, suggested Prince Harry should also be removed.

Harry stepped down from his senior royal position in 2020 with his wife Meghan Markle due to the alleged discriminatory attitude of the Royal Family. Recently Harry HRH titles were officially removed from the Buckingham Palace website, which put the status of Harry’s succession in question.

The Royals who came out as favourites of the public seem to be Prince William and Kate Middleton. Around 70 percent of the voters wanted the Prince and Princess of Wales to succeed to the throne, following King Charles.