Nicolas Cage opens up about his late father appearing in his dream

Nicolas Cage has recently opened up about his late father August Coppola appearing in his dreams.



Speaking to PEOPLE at the Toronto International Film Festival world premiere of his new film Dream Scenario, Cage revealed which figure he usually wanted to see in his own dreams.

“I always like it when my father shows up,” said the actor.

Cage added, “I haven't seen him in person since he passed on. So, when he shows up, that's always a good thing.”

For the unversed, Cage’s father Coppola passed away at age 75 due to heart attack.

The Face/Off actor mentioned that he named his one-year-old daughter, August Francesca Coppola, after his late father.

Cage and his wife Riko Shibata welcomed their little girl on September 7, 2022,

The Con Air actor told the outlet that he was “transported to TIFF” the day after celebrating his daughter’s first birthday.

“It's becoming a tradition. She had her first, one-year birthday party yesterday. And here I am today. I'm just like sort of transported,” remarked the actor.

Cage further said, “I think it's a good tradition. We had a nice time together yesterday.”