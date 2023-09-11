Ashton Kutcher gets slammed for resurfaced ‘sick’ remarks about underage actresses

Actress Chrissie Carnell Bixler, one of three women who accused Masterson of rape, reacted to resurfaced video of Ashton Kutcher making inappropriate comments over an underaged teen Hilary Duff.

The video clip, which is since going viral on the web, is from a 2003 episode of Punk’d which Kutcher hosted. In the episode, Kutcher gives a brief introduction to Duff which did not age well.

“Hilary Duff is in Lizzie McGuire. She also has an album out,” the Two and a Half Men alum said in the clip. “She’s going to be in a movie called Cheaper by the Dozen.”

He then added, “And she’s one of the girls that we’re all waiting for to turn 18. Along with the Olsen twins”

Bixler shared the surfaced video after it was revealed that Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis wrote letters to the judge asking for leniency over Masterson’s 30-year sentence, which he had been given on two counts of rape.

Apart from the clip referencing a young Duff, Bixler also shared a video of the No Strings Attached actor, 45, making inappropriate comments about his now-wife, Kunis, who was his co-star at the time in That ’70s Show and was only 14 years old.

The clip was from The Rosie O’Donnell Show, in which Kunis recalled Masterson making a “side bet” with Kutcher to “French kiss” her.

Another resurfaced clip captured Kunis sitting on Kutcher’s lap as a teenager in a promo video for the sitcom. “And it feels good! And I like it a lot!” he said while laughing and grabbing the actress who was giggling and screaming.

Bixler accused Kutcher of being “just as sick” as Masterson, after he and his wife wrote the letters.