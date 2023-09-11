Gerard Butler's saddened as his home team falls 18-3 to South Africa in Marseille

Gerard Butler expresses disappointment watching Scotland's Rugby World Cup Match

Gerard Butler couldn't conceal his disappointment as he witnessed his home nation, Scotland, compete in the Rugby World Cup on Sunday.



The match took place at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille, France, where Scotland faced off against South Africa, resulting in an 18-3 loss for the Scottish side.

Butler, known for his rugged on-screen presence, sported a blue Scotland rugby shirt and maintained his trademark rugged facial hair during his public appearance at the event.

The actor, originally from Paisley, is a passionate rugby fan and frequently graces the stands to support his team.

As the final whistle echoed through the stadium in Marseille, the Springboks initiated their World Cup defense with a convincing 18-3 victory over Scotland.

Despite a valiant effort from Gregor Townsend's squad in the first 40 minutes, they were outpaced by South Africa, who scored two quick tries early in the second half.

In other news, Gerard Butler recently made headlines by disclosing a behind-the-scenes incident from the 2007 romantic drama P.S. I Love You, where co-star Hilary Swank sustained a serious injury during filming.