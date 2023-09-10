Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis criticized by Christina Ricci for supporting Danny Masterson

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ support for convicted rapist Danny Masterson has been denounced by Christina Ricci.



Christina Ricci appeared to criticize Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for complimenting Danny Masterson's character in letters to the judge before his conviction for rape.

In response to Masterson's sentencing, the Addams Family star, who claimed to have experienced "severe physical and emotional abuse" at the hands of her ex-husband James Heerdegen, used her Instagram Story on Saturday to express her support for victims.

Ricci says that “sometimes people we loved and admired do horrible things.”

“They might not do these things to us and we only know who they were to us but that doesn’t mean they didn’t do the horrible things and to discredit the abused is a crime,” the 43-year-old wrote.

Christina Ricci's Intsa Story

Ricci calls out the probability of “People we know as ‘awesome guys’” being “predators and abusers.”

She adds, “It’s tough to accept but we have to. If we say we support victims – women, children, men, boys – then we must be able to take this stance.”

“Unfortunately I’ve known lots of ‘awesome guys’ who were lovely to me but have been proven to be abusers privately. I’ve also had personal experience with this. Believe victims. It’s not easy to come forward. It’s not easy to get a conviction,” Ricci continued.

Masterson, 47, and both Kutcher, 45, and Kunis, 40, costarred in That '70s Show. 50 individuals, including the married couple, "vouched" for the disgraced actor's "exceptional character" after he was found guilty on both counts of rape.