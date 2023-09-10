‘Haunted Mansion’ gets Disney+ release date in October

Haunted Mansion is all ready to hit Disney+ soon.



On October 4, Disney's family-friendly horror comedy, which takes its cues from the venerable theme park ride, will be available online.

The horror film Haunted Mansion, which was directed by Justin Simien (Dear White People, Bad Hair), centres on single mother Gabbie (Rosario Dawson) and her nine-year-old son Chase Dillon as they seek the assistance of purported spiritual experts to rid their house of numerous ghosts, ghouls, and other terrible monsters.

The new movie, which is released 20 years after Eddie Murphy's The Haunted Mansion," features LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Dawson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Jared Leto, and others. The script was written by Katie Dippold.

Peter Debruge, a movie critic said that the movie “isn’t really that scary”, considering the “PG-13-rated feature, which marks the studio’s second big-screen adaptation of its spooky theme park attraction.”

He further said that “Director Justin Simien (‘Dear White People’) leans more on comedy than horror, bringing together a handful of funny stars to deal with Gracey Manor’s ghost problem.”

The Variety critic called the result a “lot less frightening than the prospect of having to revisit the 2003 Eddie Murphy version, which paled in comparison with that year’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl on all fronts (but didn’t seem half as desperate as 2002’s ‘Country Bears’).”

A short-term promotion for the ad-supported version of Disney+'s streaming service is now available in the United States for just $2 per month for three months.