Meghan Markle uses Prince Harry low 'self-esteem': 'She plays that up'

File Footage





Meghan Markle reportedly went through a major change after getting engaged to Prince Harry.

Body language expert Dr Louise Mahler spoke on The Morning Show and detailed the change the Suits actress apparently went through as she made a 'weird gesture' which she deemed 'useless'.

Referencing the couple’s Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan she said: "In the second episode when it's all about her as a child, that was delightful. She was a gorgeous young woman with great prospects, and she wrote beautifully, she did great things and then we see in the engagement photo, it changes."

"Her smile becomes teeth, her eyes are dead, her arms lock into her body and she began doing this weird gesture where she pushes her hair back which is useless, what a useless gesture. Who does that? She changed."

Speaking about Meghan and Prince Harry the expert noted how the Duchess of Sussex played with Prince Harry's feelings who she believed has 'low self-esteem'.

"[Prince Harry is] a man completely besotted by her, madly in love", she began adding that Meghan "plays that up with a lot of breathiness".

"Harry is somebody who obviously has low self-esteem, he talks constantly about being ginger, 'I'm a ginger' the whole time as though that's a problem. And then he talks about his heartbreak and you hear to this day that his voice breaks".