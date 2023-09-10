'On your side to on her side’: Joe Jonas life takes a NEW TURN

In the aftermath of his separation from his spouse Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas has made adjustments to the lyrics of the heartfelt ballad he composed for her.

The song Hesitate, where he expresses, 'Don't you ever say goodbye,' was featured on the Jonas Brothers' album Happiness Begins in 2019, the same year Joe tied the knot with Sophie.

However, this Tuesday, he filed for divorce, citing the marriage as 'irretrievably broken,' and disclosed plans for shared custody of their children.

Footage from a Jonas Brothers concert in Phoenix the following night has emerged, showing a modification Joe made to Hesitate. Originally, the lyric read: 'Don't be scared because I'm on your side,' but during the performance on Wednesday, Joe sang: 'Don't be scared because I'm on her side.'

Wednesday night's concert also featured a poignant moment when all three brothers shared an emotional embrace onstage, shortly after Joe's marriage dissolved. TMZ sources indicate that those close to the couple had sensed tension in the relationship before Joe's unexpected divorce filing this week.

The estranged pair share a three-year-old daughter called Willa and a one-year-old daughter whose name they have kept private, but who is referred to in the court documents as 'DJ.'

The split has turned nasty with 'insider' comments from people 'close to the couple' causing a huge sexism row.

It's been claimed that the differences in their alleged lifestyles drove a wedge, with one dishing: 'She likes to party and he likes to stay at home.'

Other insiders who claim to have 'direct knowledge' of the situation have briefed US gossip sites, including TMZ, that Joe is watching their full-time while on tour - while Sophie films for the new series Joan in the UK.

But, as several briefings emerge in America, painting Joe as a devoted father and Sophie as a party animal, a series of columns defending the actress - and questioning why Joe is being praised for looking after his own children - have appeared.