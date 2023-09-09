Julia Fox spotted after confessing Kanye ‘does not even know my full name’

Julia Fox graced New York Fashion Week with her stylish squad, continuing to serve up fashion inspiration on Friday night.

The 32-year-old Uncut Gems star confidently displayed her toned midriff in a chic white ensemble, leading her glamorous entourage.

She rocked an angelic white bustier top paired with a low-rise pleated miniskirt that accentuated her well-toned legs. Her auburn locks were elegantly styled in Lolita-inspired braids, each tied off with white ribbons.

Completing the look, she walked the sidewalk in white patent leather heels adorned with silver hardware at the tips.

Accompanied by her stylist Briana Andalore, BFF Richie Shazam, and another fashion-forward friend, Julia carried a white purse as they owned the sidewalk.

Later in the evening, she graced the star-studded premiere of Le Robo Una Rosa, where she rubbed shoulders with pop punk icon Avril Lavigne.

Recently, Julia spoke candidly about her brief whirlwind romance with troubled rapper Kanye West — who is currently being investigated by Italian police.

She told E! News that she only 'lightly' touches on her time with the Flashing Lights hitmaker in the pages of her memoir Down the Drain.

They met on New Year's Eve in 2022 and officially began dating after his ex-wife Kim Kardashian filed for divorce the following February.

'I feel like I went very lightly on it. I'm not trying to have bad blood or anything, it's all in the past,' Julia confessed to the outlet.

She previously said that she doesn't think Kanye 'even knows my full name or anything' as they were 'literally together for like a minute.'