Marilyn Monroe home to be considered for historic status

The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously on Friday to grant a temporary stay of demolition for the Brentwood home where Marilyn Monroe lived and died.



The motion, introduced by Councilwoman Traci Park, recommends that the city's Cultural Heritage Commission or the director of planning review the 2,900-square-foot Spanish colonial-style home to determine if it can be listed among the city's historic cultural monuments.

“This home must be preserved as a crucial piece of Hollywood's and the city of Los Angeles' history, culture and legacy,” Park said in a statement. “It is a place where Marilyn Monroe lived and created some of her most iconic work, and it is a place where many fans come to pay their respects.”

The home was built in 1929 and was purchased by Monroe in 1962 for $75,000. She died there in August of that year from an overdose of barbiturates.

The current owners of the home, Glory of the Snow Trust, had applied for a permit to demolish it and build a new home in its place. However, the motion passed by the City Council will prevent them from doing so for at least 180 days.

The Cultural Heritage Commission will hold a hearing on the matter on October 11. If the commission decides to list the home as a historic monument, it would be protected from demolition.

The news that Monroe's home has been saved from demolition was met with relief by fans and preservationists.

“This is a victory for Marilyn Monroe fans and for all Angelenos who cherish our city's history,” said Amy Kohn, executive director of the Hollywood Heritage organisation. “This home is a significant part of our cultural heritage, and we are grateful that it will be preserved for future generations.”

The temporary stay of demolition is a victory, but it is not the final word on the fate of the home. The Cultural Heritage Commission will have the final say on whether or not it is listed as a historic monument. However, the vote by the City Council is a positive step in the fight to save this important piece of Hollywood history.