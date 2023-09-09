Inside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘luxurious’ stay in Germany amid financial struggles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in Germany ahead of the opening of the 2023 Invictus Games in the country, following Harry’s brief UK trip.

The Duke of Sussex was seen stepping out of the Düsseldorf International Airport before getting into a car to go to his hotel.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the couple will be splurging on a luxury stay in Germany for the next eight days amid reports of the couple struggling financially.

The couple's financial status as come under speculation many times as they lost out on their Spotify deal two months ago.

For their German trip, they booked a five-star Presidential Suite of the Hyatt Regency Hotel. The room features an incredible view of Dusseldorf and alongside a bedroom, bathroom, kitchenette plus a living room area. An estimate of over $2000 per night.

Harry had arrived in Germany solo meanwhile Meghan is back home in Montecito, California, with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. However, the former Suits actress will arrive in Düsseldorf in time to support her husband and will be staying in the same hotel room.

The trip comes after Harry had been brutally snubbed by his family during his UK trip to make a speech at the WellChild Awards. The award ceremony had coincided with his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth’s first death anniversary.

While Harry honoured the late matriarch in his speech, the next day he was spotted leaving the King George VI Memorial Chapel, which sits within the walls of St George's Chapel in Windsor.

He was alone when paying his respects whereas the rest of the Royal Family put up a united front together. After this, he flew off to Germany.

The Invictus Games were founded by Harry back in 2014. Despite the strained ties, a friend of King Charles previously told The Daily Beast that the monarch is ‘incredibly proud’ of Harry for setting up the Invictus Games.