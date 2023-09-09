Why are Todd and Julie Chrisley in prison?

Todd Chrisley incarcerated at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida for a 12-year term

Julie Chrisley was sent to the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Lexington for her seven-year sentence

'Chrisley Knows Best' patriarch under state investigation for Georgia Income Taxes

Todd and Julie Chrisley indicted on multiple federal charges.

Todd and Julie Chrisley known for their roles in the popular show Chrisley Knows Best, were indicted by a federal grand jury in Atlanta, facing a total of 12 counts, including wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Their family accountant, Peter Tarantino, also faced charges in Georgia's Northern District, as part of the indictment.

Initially, Todd Chrisley vehemently maintained their innocence, emphasizing that they had done nothing wrong.

The legal saga began with a Georgia state tax-evasion charge, which the couple eventually settled by agreeing to pay a significant sum of $147,944.75 to the Georgia Department of Revenue.

Additionally, they received a refund of over $66,000 for tax years from 2013 to 2016, as reported by Atlanta's NBC affiliate, WXIA.

However, the couple still faced the federal indictment, which included accusations of evading nearly $2 million in taxes spanning from 2008 to 2016.

The trial unfolded in May, and on June 7, 2022, the Chrisleys were found guilty of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley received a seven-year sentence, as confirmed by the U.S. attorney's office.

Early Release for Reality TV Stars Todd and Julie Chrisley

Todd and Julie Chrisley are set to be released from prison earlier than originally expected.

The couple had been sentenced to a combined total of 19 years in prison after being found guilty.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Todd is now scheduled for release on January 22, 2033, which is two years earlier than his initial sentence had indicated.



