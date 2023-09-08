Leah Remini feels ‘relieved’ following Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life

Leah Remini is “relieved” after “dangerous rapist” Danny Masterson is sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.



In a powerful lengthy statement posted on X, previously known as Twitter, the King of Queens star slammed That ‘70s Show alum, who is also the member of Scientology and was held accountable for sexually assaulting two women in the 2000s.

Calling it “surreal experience”, Leah penned, “Sitting in court today with the women who survived Danny Masterson's predation was a surreal experience. For over two decades, Danny Masterson avoided accountability for his crimes.”

“While Danny was the only one sentenced, his conviction and sentence are indictments against Scientology, its operatives, and its criminal leader, David Miscavige. Scientology managed to cover up Danny's crimes with the help of its intelligence agency, the Office of Special Affairs, top church officials like Kirsten Caetano Pedersen and Julian Swartz, its network of media-hungry unethical attorneys, private investigators, agents and civilian Scientologists who engaged in a conspiracy to cover up crimes of sexual violence.”

Leah further said, “I am relieved that this dangerous rapist will be off the streets and unable to violently assault and rape women with the help of Scientology, a multi-billion-dollar criminal organization with tax-exempt status.”

Showing her support to the rape victims, Leah expressed “awe” to witness all these brave women survivors who “read their victim impact statements aloud in court while the man who raped them and some of the very Scientologists who terrorized them over two decades”.

“The women who survived Danny's predation fought tirelessly for justice. Their tenacity, strength, and courage have given hope to all victims of Scientology that justice is possible,” she remarked.

In the end, Leah, who became a critic after leaving Church of Scientology, added, “We will forever be grateful. To the LAPD detectives, the LA District Attorney's office, Judge Olmedo, and the jury, we thank you for your fair and impartial approach to this case and trial.”