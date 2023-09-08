The View's hosts accuse Joe Jonas of orchestrating paparazzi for PR amid divorce

The View's Ana Navarro and Joy Behar spar over Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's split.

The View's co-host Ana Navarro accused Joe Jonas of orchestrating paparazzi attention on himself following his public breakfast outing with his two daughters, which occurred shortly after news of his split from Sophie Turner came to light.

The 34-year-old singer was photographed in Los Angeles with the young children he shares with the 27-year-old actress, amidst reports suggesting that his divorce filing was motivated by concerns over Turner's alleged 'partying' lifestyle.

TMZ claimed about the clash between Joe's inclination to lead a quieter life and Sophie's penchant for socializing, several panelists on The View have expressed their views, coming to Turner's defense while scrutinizing Joe's actions.

Ana Navarro insisted that the images of Joe with his children were carefully arranged for public consumption.

Sunny Hostin argued against granting Joe commendation for merely fulfilling his parental responsibilities, emphasizing that he shouldn't receive undue praise for looking after his own kids.

Joy Behar, offering her perspective on the matter, criticized Joe for involving his two young children in his touring activities, while Sara Haines noted that the couple's daughters enjoy a privileged upbringing.

Behar expressed her frustration regarding the criticism directed at Sophie Turner for enjoying her time with colleagues in the UK while Joe Jonas takes care of their children.

She questioned whether it was fair or 'se*ist' to scrutinize Sophie's socializing while Joe assumes parenting responsibilities on tour with his musician brothers.

Sara Haines emphasized that Sophie and Joe met while pursuing careers that involve demanding schedules and noted that the context of Sophie's socializing should be considered.