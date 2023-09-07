'Angry' Kate Middleton refuses to spare Meghan Markle 'a glance'

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have been on a rocky relationship as of late

Kate Middleton was reportedly full of anger over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as her body language during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession revealed her cold relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Body language expert Judi James told The Mirror that the Princess of Wales' behaviour revealed that in comparison to Prince Philip's funeral where she was 'acting a peacemaker', she appeared more firm on her resolve to be distant from the Sussexes.

"A close analysis of four key body language behaviours suggest it was 40 minutes of gruesome tension from two couples united in grief but irrevocably split apart by anger and resentments," she said.

"At Philip's funeral it was Kate acting as peacemaker and a catalyst for 'temporary' reunion between the warring brothers but her behaviour after the Queen's death suggested a U-turn of emotional intent. Kate was clearly, like the others, mourning a beloved grandma and mentor but in many ways, she looked firmer and more resolute than ever before."

Speaking about when the foursome rode in a car together to view the public's tribute for the monarch, Kate did not spare a second glance at Meghan as the two women stepped out of the vehicle.

She explained: "As the car drove up, it was clear the two couples had shared the ride.

"The right-hand doors opened and Harry got out, followed by William. Despite their differences, the brothers kept close together and even stood together to make their greetings.

"Kate got out the other side with Meghan behind her. Kate's first gesture of intent came as she stormed around the car to join the brothers without as much as a backward glance at Meghan. She was clearly going to make no attempt to play at small talk or unity."

The expert noted that Meghan seemingly felt the tension and chose to step back despite Prince William ushering her forward.

"Meghan went to follow at a distance but held back as though unsure whether to join the others or not. While Kate ignored the Sussexes it was William who noticed Meghan and extended an arm to invite her to join them. Meghan hung back in the group and Harry squeezed round behind his brother to get to his wife, who was standing nervously tossing her hair."