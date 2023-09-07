Will Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner remain friends after split from Joe Jonas?

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner are sister-in-laws following their marriage to Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas respectfully

Priyanka Chopra has been in the headlines since her brother-in-law Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner, as many have pondered over the two sister-in-law's relationship after the split.

On September 6, the former couple confirmed their divorce, revealing that this was a "united decision" to "mutually end their marriage."

As Joe and Sophie left their fans heartbroken, the separation also raised questions about the friendly equation the Game of Thrones actress shared with her now ex-sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra.

In the past, Sophie talked in high spirits about Priyanka and Danielle Jonas, who is married to Kevin Jonas.

During an interview with Elle magazine in 2020, the 27-year-old actress said, "It’s also nice to have built-in girlfriends, who are actually really cool, who I can hang out with and we can really talk to each other about, like, how crazy the boys’ lives are."

While admiring Priyanka and her massive success in India, Sophie added, "You have to remind yourself that she’s basically had a 20-year career in Bollywood already. She’s like the biggest thing in India right now."

Sophie shared her experience of attending Priyanka and Nick's wedding in India and how people treated their family like 'royalty'.

"When we went there for her and Nick’s wedding, we were treated like royalty. They worship her over there. It’s kinda crazy. But she’s just the nicest person", she shared.

Similarly, the Desi Girl of Bollywood spoke highly of Sophie.

The Quantico star told Elle Sophie is just like her sister. "I’ve never had a sister, so it’s really nice to have Danielle and Sophie, and just inheriting the family by proxy."

"Sophie is super talented, super funny and we have the most fun when we go out together. She’s incredible. By the time this comes out, she’ll be the new Mrs Jonas. I can’t wait for her to join the family".

Fans remain hopeful that the sweet bond which Sophie and Priyanka shared will withstand the turmoil of divorce.



