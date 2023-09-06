Heidi Klum shares her life’s ‘special moment’ on American Got Talent show

Heidi Klum has recently opened up about her special moment in her life as a judge on The America's Got Talent show on Tuesday.



While speaking to PEOPLE after the magic act on the show, Klum said that she initially drew a childbirth as a special moment in her life.

“In that moment I was like, ‘What are your special moments?’ I immediately thought birth,” revealed the 50-year-old.

She continued, “And then I was thinking immediately, ‘Oh my God, I can't paint that!’”

“So, my head was going all sorts of different ways, and I was like, ‘No, no. Not birth. Wedding, wedding, wedding!’” shared Klum.

The judge beauty mentioned that she had to hurry, saying, “I was, like, caught off guard. I was like, 'What am I going to do?!’”

On another hand, Trigg Watson, the magician told the outlet, “Heidi’s drawing was incredible that she whipped out. That drawing of her and her husband in 15 seconds was amazing.”

For the unversed, Klum and Tom Kaulitz tied the knot in February 2019 in Capri, Italy.

Reflecting on her relation with Kaulitz, Klum added, “I feel like I really have a partner in crime. We talk about big things, small things, everything in between. It's nice to plan things with someone and have really someone by your side to do everything with — the big things and the small things.”