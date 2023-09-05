Woody Allen gets standing ovation for 'Coup de Chance' film at the Venice Film Festival: Watch

Woody Allen has recently been honoured with a five-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival for his new film, Coup de Chance.



On Monday, the Midnight in Paris director, who debuted his 50th film at the Festival, was appreciated by the audience with five minutes of applause after its screening. The filmmaker appeared visibly moved during the reaction.

Ahead of the film screening, Allen opened up about on being “cancelled”, saying, “I feel if you’re going to be cancelled, this is the culture to be cancelled by.

“I just find that all so silly. I don’t think about it,” he remarked.

Allen continued, “I don’t know what it means to be cancelled. I know that over the years everything has been the same for me. I make my movies. What has changed is the presentation of the films.”

“The difference is not from cancel culture. The difference is the way they present the films. It’s that that’s the big change,” added the Oscar-winning director.

For the unversed, Allen was accused of sexual abuse of his adoptive daughter, then seven-year-old, Dylan Farrow in 1992. He was not charged for the allegation.

Meanwhile, Coup de Chance is set to release on September 27 in France.