Prince Harry, Meghan Markle running on 'empty cupboard' of projects

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have do not have a 'cupboard of exciting projects' as the couple have not been able to make successful projects as of late.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser, while writing for news.com.au, pointed out that the reception on Prince Harry’s latest documentary, Heart of Invictus, received was a telling sign that things were we not looking good for the Sussexes.

As per findings, Prince Harry's passion project failed to make waves on social media despite being heavily promoted prior to is release.

The documentary failed to break into the top then charts across the US and UK, indicating that the public was not interested in Prince Harry unless he was willing to give more insider on the royal family.

"According to Flix Patrol (official Netflix numbers are not out yet), Heart has failed to register in the top 100 most-watched TV shows on the platform right now," she wrote.

"What this means is that of the three projects that Archewell has had a hand in – Harry & Meghan, Lead to Live and now Heart of Invictus – two have failed to land, audience-wise.

"Meanwhile, based on what is publicly known, the big Sussex story cupboard of exciting new projects hardly looks full-to-bursting."

In a bid to overcome this dry spell, the Duke of Sussex had planned to take a trip to Africa, which he has long had an association with, to create content for Netflix.

This however has not come into fruition, which as per Elser, was not a good sign for the Duke's sinking ship.

"For months there have been reports suggesting that Harry might go back to his beloved Africa and make some sort of documentary for Netflix. Yet over the weekend the Telegraph reported of this project, 'proposals are in their early stages.'

"'Early stages'? What the dickens are they doing all day?"